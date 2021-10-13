Colorado governor to give update on COVID response, vaccination efforts

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the video player above, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts on Wednesday afternoon.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Kyle Leggott from UCHealth and Dr. Sean O'Leary from Children's Hospital Colorado.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Hospitals are getting so busy that more and more, they're telling ambulances to take patients somewhere else, according to the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA).

"That tells the EMS providers who would typically bring patients to the hospital that they need to bring that patient to the next hospital," said CHA spokesperson Cara Welch.

Welch said hospitals will go on divert for a couple of hours to manage patient volume. She said she believes hospitals are doing this more frequently now for a number of reasons, including more COVID-19 patients filling beds, more trauma cases and issues with staffing shortages.

"The ERs have been full, our ICUs are very full, and so hospitals are having to use that tool in addition to a number of others to manage capacity," she said.

