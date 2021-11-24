Colorado health officials give update after some counties enact mask mandates

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials spoke after some Denver metro area counties enacted mask mandates.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Speakers included the following:

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander

Dr. Alexis Burakoff, CDPHE medical epidemiologist

Nicole Comstock, CDPHE outbreak and field epidemiologist manager

Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) said on Tuesday that he is not considering a statewide order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis also encouraged Coloradans to get vaccinated and to celebrate Thanksgiving in a way that minimizes risk to people who aren't vaccinated.

> Video above: 9Health expert explains what they can do for us and what they can't.

When asked about mask mandates, Polis said he supports cities and counties in whatever actions they take that are appropriate for their communities.

"We’ve taken a line here where we are supportive of our local communities in recognition that we have a very diverse state," Polis said.

In the Denver metro area, Denver, Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties will require masks in most indoor public spaces starting Wednesday as part of a regional effort. Boulder and Larimer counties already have mask mandates in place. Douglas and Broomfield counties are not requiring masks in indoor public spaces.

