Colorado health officials to give update on state's COVID response

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Speakers will include:

COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman

CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France

CDPHE State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy

CDPHE Data Manager Ottavio Pirocchi

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) and Mayor Mike Coffman (R-Aurora) urged residents to get vaccinated while speaking at the Aurora Municipal Center vaccination site earlier on Thursday.

Polis said that only 176 of the 1,227 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state are vaccinated, which is about 14%.

He also said initial data indicate three doses are needed to have a high level of protection against the omicron variant.

Overall, Coloradans who have received a booster dose are 47 times less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated residents, according to Polis.

>Video above: Record levels of COVID-19 found in Colorado's wastewater since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 81% of Coloradans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and Polis said Colorado is among the top 10 states with about 26% of children ages 5 to 11 who have received at least one dose.

"We now face a new threat with the omicron variant," Polis said. "We have five cases of omicron confirmed, but it's only a matter of time until it becomes the prevalent variant here in Colorado, as it has in every other place it's been."

He also said the state believes it has confirmed the first case of community spread involving the omicron variant.

There are currently nine larger community vaccination sites across the state. Appointments can be made but are not required. More information can be found on the state's website.

Exactly one year after the first Coloradans received COVID-19 vaccinations, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported the state surpassed 10,000 deaths due to COVID on Tuesday.