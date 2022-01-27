Colorado health officials to give update on state's COVID response

Health officials will speak a day after confirming the state's first case of the recently discovered omicron subvariant.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic after recently confirming the first confirmed case of the newly discovered omicron subvariant.

Speakers will include State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

CDPHE said the the omicron subvariant (BA.2) case was identified in late December through genetic sequencing of clinical samples submitted to the state lab.

CDPHE said it appears the original omicron variant (BA.1) is being replaced in some countries by BA.2 cases. That suggests it may have an advantage over BA.1, such as increased transmissibility.

However, CDPHE said there is no evidence at this time suggesting BA.2 causes more severe illness in patients or is more capable of evading immunity.

"I think the question is – does it change anything or is it just another one out there?" said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth. "I don’t want people to be alarmed, but they should be informed."

Polis said on Tuesday that COVID numbers continue to gradually decline. There are 1,547 patients hospitalized with COVID as of Tuesday, and it's estimated about 1,000 are hospitalized specifically because of their COVID symptoms.

More than 1.7 million medical-grade masks have been given to distributors across the state in the first week of the new state program.

At least 270 locations are currently opted in to distribute KN95 and surgical-grade masks around Colorado.

