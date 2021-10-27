WATCH LIVE: Health officials give update on Colorado's response to COVID, vaccination efforts

9NEWS is live streaming the news conference at 10:40 a.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon.

Speakers will include State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks. That includes questions about a heart-related side effect that's been very rare in teens and young adults despite their use of a much higher vaccine dose.

While children are far less likely than older people to get severe COVID-19, ultimately many panelists decided it's important to give parents the choice to protect their youngsters — especially those at high risk of illness or who live in places where other precautions, like masks in schools, aren't being used.

As booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine gets approved for more groups of people, demand for the shot is climbing back up at pharmacies.

The expansion to groups eligible for booster shots and additional efforts to get people their first doses of the vaccine has increased demand from both locally-owned and retail chain pharmacies administering boosters.

