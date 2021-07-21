Polis to give update Wednesday on COVID, vaccination efforts in Colorado

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. in the video player above, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts on Wednesday.

Polis will be joined by the following:

Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia

COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager Tara Trujillo

Brittany Morris Sanders with Amazon

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

> Above video: Polis enacts COVID-19 disaster recovery order in Colorado.

Polis ended the public health emergency on July 8, rescinding all remaining COVID-19 executive orders that he put in place by issuing a new executive order.

The Colorado COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Order is the new executive order, keeping some of the policies from the executive orders now rescinded.

Since the declaration of a public health emergency on March 10, 2020, Polis issued more than 400 COVID-19-related executive orders. However, it was closer to 50 specific COVID-19 executive orders, with the remaining orders extending previous ones every 30 days.

Just some of the executive orders included:

Preparing alternative care sites

Creating the color dials

Suspending in-person learning

Issuing mask orders

Reducing red tape for health care workers

The Colorado COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Order extends some of the policies from the previous executive orders.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.