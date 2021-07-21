Polis to give update Wednesday on COVID, vaccination efforts in Colorado

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts on Wednesday.
Polis will be joined by the following:
- Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia
- COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager Tara Trujillo
- Brittany Morris Sanders with Amazon
Polis ended the public health emergency on July 8, rescinding all remaining COVID-19 executive orders that he put in place by issuing a new executive order.
The Colorado COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Order is the new executive order, keeping some of the policies from the executive orders now rescinded.
Since the declaration of a public health emergency on March 10, 2020, Polis issued more than 400 COVID-19-related executive orders. However, it was closer to 50 specific COVID-19 executive orders, with the remaining orders extending previous ones every 30 days.
Just some of the executive orders included:
- Preparing alternative care sites
- Creating the color dials
- Suspending in-person learning
- Issuing mask orders
- Reducing red tape for health care workers
The Colorado COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Order extends some of the policies from the previous executive orders.
