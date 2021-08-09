Colorado health officials to give update on COVID response, vaccination efforts

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are scheduled to speak at 1:10 p.m. as hospitalizations rise.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon.

Speakers will include the following:

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist

Heather Roth, immunization branch chief for the Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response

Dr. Emily Travanty, state lab director

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1:10 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

UCHealth's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jean Kutner, said they saw a significant increase in COVID hospitalizations in the last 10 days of August.

"We are prepared," Kutner said. "We were hoping that the story would be different."

At the end of August 2020, UCHealth said they had about 33 patients hospitalized with the virus. A year later, the increases are coming at the start of flu season.

"In a usual pre-COVID year, we see an uptick in hospitalizations in the fall as flu season and other respiratory viruses get going," Kutner said. "So we were planning for that. We were hoping we would not also see another uptick of COVID."

Kuther said most of the vaccinated people who are hospitalized are people who do not have strong immune systems, such as cancer or organ transplant patients.

"That’s really why that third vaccine has been recommended for that population," she said.

COVID-19 booster shots may be coming for at least some Americans but already the Biden administration is being forced to scale back expectations — illustrating just how much important science still has to be worked out.

The initial plan was to offer Pfizer or Moderna boosters starting Sept. 20, contingent on authorization from U.S. regulators. But now administration officials acknowledge Moderna boosters probably won't be ready by then — the Food and Drug Administration needs more evidence to judge them. Adding to the complexity, Moderna wants its booster to be half the dose of the original shots.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.