Colorado health officials to give COVID update after largest increase in cases since May

Colorado reported more than 2,000 new COVID cases on Wednesday, the largest daily increase since May.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts Thursday morning.

Speakers will include the following:

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander

Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist

Casey Carlson, senior solution architect for the Office of Information and Technology

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 11:10 a.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The state reported 2,023 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the largest daily increase since since May.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) said on Wednesday the state is not yet seeing a downward trend in cases or hospitalizations of the virus. He urged Coloradans to be vigilant and said over 98% of new COVID cases in the state are the delta variant.

Overall, Colorado is experiencing lower rates of cases and death rates compared to the rest of the country, according to Herlihy. Right now, the highest rates of cases in the country are being seen in Southeast states, Herlihy said.

Herlihy suggested that kids returning to schools in the Southeast may be a factor in the higher case rates, and warned that Colorado is not immune to seeing a rapid increase in new COVID cases.

“Today, we actually saw our greatest increase in cases that we’ve see in a single day since May, so I do think we are at risk of seeing a rapid increase of cases here," Herlihy said.

As of Wednesday, 72.5% of Colorado adults and 66% of those ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine, Polis said.

As the debate over whether to require masks in schools rages on, some county health departments are taking the decision out of the hands of individual districts and instead issuing public health orders requiring the use of masks in school settings.

On Tuesday, the City and County of Denver issued a public health order that requires face coverings in schools and childcare facilities for all people ages 2 and older.

The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) also voted Tuesday to pass a mask mandate for all students ages 2-11 in public and private school in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

The Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) Department issued a public health order Monday requiring masks while inside at schools and childcare settings for anyone over the age of two starting on Tuesday.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.