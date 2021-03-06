Colorado health officials to give update on COVID response, vaccination efforts

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. in the video player above, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Officials with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus and vaccination efforts on Thursday.

> Video above: From scholarships to crash, there are lots of incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speakers will include COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, and Immunization Branch Chief Heather Roth.

Kids in Colorado who are not old enough to gamble have a chance at winning a $50,000 scholarship if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis (D- Colo.) announced the latest vaccination incentive on Wednesday. Colorado kids ages 12 to 17, who have at least one dose of the vaccine, will be eligible for one of twenty-five $50,000 scholarships.

Five winners will be announced each week for five weeks starting on June 11.

This Friday, the state will announce the winner of the first $1 million prize for a Colorado adult who has at least one vaccination dose.

After Polis announced that sweepstakes on May 25, vaccination rates in the state stayed rather steady.

"What I think would have happened without this giveaway is a greater, rapid drop off in interest. I don't think anybody was expecting a spike," said Polis.

