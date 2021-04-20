Polis to give update on COVID, vaccinations amid signs of 4th wave

Colorado's governor called a recent rise in cases the next wave of COVID, but a key difference is that 92% of new cases are among people 60 or younger.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will give an update on the state's response to COVID and vaccination efforts as cases rise and restrictions are transferred to local government control.

> Video above: COVID cases climb in Colorado as more people become vaccinated.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 12:45 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Colorado faces 4th wave of COVID cases

Polis called what’s happening in Colorado now the “fourth wave” of COVID-19 infections in the state, but health officials say one key factor makes it different from the others.

That metric is hospitalizations, which have been a number that has guided restrictions for the past year. While past waves involved older Coloradans who were more likely to have severe disease, this one has impacted those who have not yet received a vaccine.

“It’s typically a younger population right now that’s being hospitalized, but in general they tend to do a lot better, with shorter lengths of stay, less need for the ICU,” said JP Valin, the chief clinical officer at SCL Health. “Patients are coming in … they are sick, but they are being discharged relatively quickly and we are optimistic with that.”

Valin said according to state data, 92% of the new cases being reported in Colorado are people under the age of 60. Sixty percent of those cases are people younger than 40.

Meanwhile, more than 70% of Coloradans over 70 are fully vaccinated. This age group has accounted for the vast majority of deaths so far during the pandemic.

Colorado COVID restrictions transferred to local government control

With the COVID-19 vaccines becoming widely available in Colorado, the state government will be allowing each county to decide how it will respond to the pandemic going forward.

The City and County of Denver issued a 30-day public health order set to go into effect Friday that sets new capacity limits including the following:

75% capacity at offices

75% capacity for retail businesses

100% capacity for gyms, recreation centers and pools, with six-foot distancing between non-household members

100% capacity for restaurants, with 6-foot distancing between parties and a group size limit of 10

25% capacity for bars that do not serve food, not to exceed 75 people

Alcohol beverage sales at bars/restaurants allowed until 2 a.m.

Indoor unseated events at 50% capacity, not to exceed 175 people per room

Indoor seated events at 100% capacity, with six-foot distancing between groups of up to 10 individuals (indoor events with over 500 people must consult with the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE)

Outdoor seated and unseated events with fewer than 5,000 attendees at 100% capacity, with a written mitigation plan that facilitates social distancing between parties.

Proposed events with 5,000 or more attendees must consult with DDPHE before the event can occur.

Denver will also continue the Five Star Program as follows:

Indoor events at 50% capacity not to exceed 500 people

Restaurants, gyms, recreation centers, and pools are not afforded extra capacity because they will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with six-foot distancing.

All other certified businesses may allow up to 50 additional people in each setting beyond the limits

MORE COUNTY RESTRICTIONS: These are the COVID restrictions in Colorado counties

Johnson & Johnson vaccine still paused amid investigation

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to meet this coming Friday to discuss the pause the COVID-19 vaccine Johnson & Johnson / Janssen, and the top U.S. infectious disease expert says he’d be “very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that “a decision almost certainly will be made by Friday. I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it to stretch out a bit longer.”

Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that one possibility would be to bring the one-and-done shots back “with some form of restrictions or some form of warning…I believe by Friday we’re going to know the answer to that."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in limbo in the U.S. after federal health advisers said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is.

The reports are rare — six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations with the J&J vaccine in the United States. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

How to scheduled an appointment for a COVID vaccine in Colorado

Everyone age 16 and older in Colorado who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is now eligible to do so.

The vaccine is available for members of the general public through major health care providers, pharmacies, and mass vaccination sites. More specific information about each option is below.

Most, if not all, major health providers have waitlists where you can sign up. You can do that now, and once you are eligible and spots become available, you'll be notified by text, email or both. Once you get that notification, act fast, as spots will likely fill up quickly.

The following sites are open in the state and will eventually be able to vaccinate about 6,000 people per day.

The vaccine is available at major retail pharmacies in Colorado. They include: