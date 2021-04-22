Colorado health officials to give update on COVID, vaccinations

Colorado is now offering COVID vaccines without an appointment at four mass vaccination sites across the state.

DENVER — Health officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Thursday will give an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus.

Speakers will include:

COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France

Deputy Director of Immunization Brandy Emily

Community Outreach Lead Maisha Fields with Colorado Vaccine Equity Outreach Team

Colorado National Guard Brigadier General Scott Sherman

Community leader Linda Sosa.

Get a COVID vaccine in Colorado without an appointment

You can now walk or drive up without an appointment to most of the state's mass vaccination sites.

Advance appointments are still recommended because sites are limited by supply, but the state said it's making every effort to vaccinate anyone who shows up.

Vaccines are available without an appointment at the following sites:

COVID vaccine supplies no longer "limiting factor"

For the first time since the pandemic began, the supply of vaccines is beginning to outpace the number of people signing up for appointments.

More than 40% of eligible adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 25% are fully vaccinated. With open vaccine appointments beginning to go unfilled, the challenge is now convincing the remaining group of people in the state who haven’t gotten a vaccine that it’s time to get it.

"I would definitely say that supply is no longer the limiting factor for us," said System Director of Pharmacy Services for SCL Health Jennifer Davis. "The limiting factor is getting people to the places where they can get the vaccine and making sure everyone is excited about getting the vaccine.

"Because so many people have already been vaccinated, we do have open appointments really widely across the state."

