Colorado health officials to give update on COVID response, vaccination efforts

Hospitalizations continue to spike, especially among unvaccinated populations, officials said.

DENVER — Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Heath and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts on Thursday as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.

Speakers will include the following:

Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE state epidemiologist

CO Nat. Guard Brigadier General Scott Sherman, UCC Vaccine Joint Task Force director

The news conference is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) gave an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts on Tuesday.

While cases are increasing at a slower rate compared to previous weeks, Polis expressed concern over the continued upward trajectory of cases and hospitalization rates as the state had over 600 COVID patients in the hospital for the first time in months.

Herlihy presented data showing cases were spiking quickly among younger children, particularly between the ages of 11 and 17.

Herlihy also presented data showing the COVID case rates are significantly higher in counties with low vaccination rates.

Herlihy looked at the state's 10 more populous counties and research shows that the two with the highest rates, El Paso and Pueblo counties, had the lowest vaccination rates.

Meanwhile, COVID case rates are much lower in Denver, Boulder and Jefferson county where the vaccination rates are the highest among the ten largest Colorado counties.

Overall, Polis said herd immunity will not be reached until 70% or 80% of residents are vaccinated.

Anyone who wants a vaccine can now get one without an appointment at all six mass vaccination sites around the state.

Ball Arena in Denver: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City: 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday.

The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Grand Junction Convention Center in Mesa County: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Polis urged anyone who needs a ride to get a vaccination to call 211 to schedule transportation.