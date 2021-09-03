Polis to give update on COVID cases, vaccination efforts in Colorado

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:45 p.m., a week after saying he's "confident that by summer we’ll be very close to normal."

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is scheduled to give an update on the state response to COVID, cases and vaccination efforts on Tuesday.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion, and Polis will be joined but Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Colorado COVID vaccine rollout

As of March 8, 1,054,537 people have been vaccinated with one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and 612,538 have been vaccinated with two doses.

Polis said last week 70.7% of Coloradans age 70 and up have been vaccinated as of Feb. 28, meaning the state is 101% to its previous goal of vaccinating 70% of residents age 70 and up.

He also said that the state is expecting more COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in the coming months.

"News of increasing supply is a very, very good thing," Polis said. "We're confident we'll be able to deploy 450,000 a week when we reach that cadence in [April or May]."

Changes to the phases of distribution were also recently announced, including new information about Phase 1B.3 and 1B.4.

Phase 1B.3 includes about 958,000 people who became eligible to receive the vaccine on March 5.

The Phase 1B.4 group is much larger and includes an estimated 2.5 million Coloradans, including those 50 and older, who could become eligible to receive the vaccine as early as March 21, officials said Friday.

Polis said that people should continue to adhere to COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, washing hands frequently and avoiding interacting with anyone outside their household when possible.

Those precautions, as well as an increased supply of the vaccine, may lead to an end of pandemic regulations by summer.

"I'm confident that by summer we’ll be very close to normal based on these vaccine predictions that we have today," Polis said.

COVID testing, cases and deaths in Colorado

There are 311 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of March 8, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate decreased slightly to 3.27%, according to the latest data from CDPHE.

CDPHE reports 437,187 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as of March 8.

According to CDPHE, 6,427,032 total tests have been administered and 2,619,973 people have been tested as of March 8. All 64 counties have reported cases.

CDPHE reports: 5,990 deaths among people with COVID-19 and 6,022 deaths due to COVID-19 as of March 8.

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 24% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79, and 12% were in people ages 60-69.

How to sign up for a COVID vaccine in Colorado

Polis announced last week that those 60+ became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 5, along with some frontline essential workers, such as grocery store employees, as the state nears its goal of vaccinating 70% of those 70 and older.

