Colorado health officials give update on COVID response, vaccination efforts

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials spoke Wednesday as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in the state.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) gave an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts on Wednesday.

Speakers included the following:

Nisha Alden, respiratory disease and COVID-19 surveillance manager

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander

Heather Roth, immunization branch chief

Last week, Bookman reported that case rates continue to decline among all age groups and hospitalizations are also down, and credited increasing vaccination rates.

A total of 52.5% of Colorado's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.4% are fully-vaccinated, according to the latest data from the CDPHE.

Bookman said that the 429 confirmed patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of June 3 is about 250 less than the peak of the current wave, and well below the largest peak of 1,847 patients hospitalized during the winter.

As of June 7, the number of confirmed hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased to 396.

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced that Sally Sliger of Mead was the first $1 million winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash COVID-19 vaccine drawing.

"The odds of me and my family being given $1 million overnight seemed impossibly small," Sliger said at a news conference Friday at the Governor's Residence. "Even with this winning, I’m still having a hard time believing our luck of the draw."

The Colorado Lottery is holding five drawings between June 4 and July 7. Anyone 18 and older who is a Colorado resident and has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered. You can check if your record is in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) here.

