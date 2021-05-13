Colorado health officials to give update on state's response to COVID, vaccination efforts

Officials will speak one day after the CDC vaccine advisory committee voted to recommend giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

DENVER — Health officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are scheduled to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts on Thursday.

Video above: Colorado providers can give Pfizer vaccine to kids over 12.

Speakers will include the following:

Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE state epidemiologist

Kate McIntire, State Vaccine Task Force deputy director

The Pfizer vaccine could be available to those as young as 12-years-old by this weekend, according to Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) who made that announcement during an update on the state's response to the pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

That news is welcome as state leaders said the highest growing case rates are among that age group.

"Youth are currently accounting for more new cases in the state as many older Coloradans have already taken the opportunity to receive the vaccine," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with CDPHE. "In fact, our highest case rates are currently among middle school and high school students in the state."

She said they hope to slow that rate before the new school year in the fall.

