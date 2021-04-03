Colorado health officials to give update on COVID cases, variants and vaccination efforts

Colorado is expecting a supply boost with about 45,500 one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines from pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen arriving by Friday.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are scheduled to give a Thursday update on the state's COVID response, the presence of COVID variants and vaccination efforts.

> Video above: Help arrives in rural, vaccine-strapped counties as more doses shipped.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 10:35 a.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine distribution in Colorado

CDPHE said it anticipates receiving an order of 45,500 vaccines by Friday, and they should be available to eligible Coloradans that same day at a number of community vaccination sites across the state.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a Johnson & Johnson-owned pharmaceutical company headquartered in Beerse, Belgium.

The FDA’s authorization comes after a series of clinical trials showing that the

Janssen vaccine is safe and effective. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which each require two doses, the Janssen vaccine requires only one dose.

COVID variants in Colorado

Health experts continue to monitor COVID-19 variants in the state.

Colorado was the first state in the country to report a case of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) is also investigating several cases of the variant initially detected in California: B.1.427/B.1.429. There are currently 114 confirmed variant cases and 72 under investigation in the state, according to the state's dashboard. In an email to 9News, CDPHE said:

"The state lab screens all of the positive tests it analyzes for variants, and screens batches of positive tests from private labs. Eventually, the lab plans to screen 5% of all positive tests in Colorado for the variant. Right now, it is screening about 3%," CDPHE said.

COVID vaccine distribution in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis (D) said on Tuesday that 70.7% of Coloradans age 70 and up have been vaccinated as of Feb. 28, meaning the state is 101% to its previous goal of vaccinating 70% of residents age 70 and up.

Changes to the phases of distribution were also recently announced, including new information about Phase 1B.3 and 1B.4.

Polis announced last week that those 60+ will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 5, along with some frontline essential workers, such as grocery store employees, as the state nears its goal of vaccinating 70% of those 70 and older.

Phase 1B.3 includes about 958,000 people who will become eligible to receive the vaccine on March 5.

The Phase 1B.4 group is much larger and includes an estimated 2.5 million Coloradans, including those 50 and older, who could become eligible to receive the vaccine as early as March 21, officials said Friday.

"If you're eligible soon, you can start signing up by Friday," Polis said, adding that signing up doesn't mean you'll get the vaccine the following day, but rather be put in line for when one becomes available. "All our partners expect to have signups live by Friday."

To find contact information for providers across Colorado:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Vaccine