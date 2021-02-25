Colorado health officials give update on COVID response

Health officials will also talk about vaccine distribution and the presence of variants in the state.

DENVER — Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine distribution and the presence of variants.

Speakers included CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France, State Vaccine Task Force Deputy Director Kate McIntire, CDPHE Immunization Section Data Analyst Rachel Severson and Brigadier General Scott Sherman.

Latest data on COVID cases and vaccinations in Colorado

The seven-day, moving average positivity rate decreased to 3.62%, according to the latest data from CDPHE.

It also reported 824,298 people have been vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine as of Feb. 24, and 411,107 have been vaccinated with two doses. Both vaccines currently authorized are about 95% effective and require two doses to achieve immunization.

As of Feb. 24, CDPHE reports 423,558 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

CDPHE reports also reports 5,917 deaths among people with COVID-19, and 5,837 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Feb. 24.

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 24% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79, and 12% were in people ages 60-69.

How Colorado is distributing the COVID vaccine

Colorado is administering the COVID-19 vaccine in phases.

Frontline health-care workers were the first to receive the vaccine, followed by first-responders and people 70 and older. The goal is to vaccine 70% of the people in that age group by the end of February.

Educators, child-care workers and people 65 and older are also currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Essential workers are next in line.