10 large-scale vaccination sites for omicron booster shots opening in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado is opening 10 large-scale community vaccination sites distributing booster shots that protect against the newest subvariants of omicron.
Two sites opened Thursday, and eight more will open across the state over the next week to distribute the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.
CDPHE said anyone 12 and older who has completed a primary COVID vaccination series can get an omicron booster dose, including anyone who has already received any number of previous booster doses. CDPHE said anyone who wants an omicron booster shot should wait at least two months after getting any previous COVID vaccine.
The vaccination sites are also offering primary vaccine doses for anyone six months or older, as well as third doses for children ages 5 to 11.
Novavax, another type of COVID vaccine, is also available for anyone 12 or older who has not already been vaccinated.
The new sites have the capacity to administer 4,250 doses daily.
“Just like the virus has evolved, so has the vaccine. Getting this latest vaccine will give you targeted protection from the COVID-19 variants circulating in Colorado right now,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander. “In addition to local pharmacies and health care providers, Coloradans will now be able to visit convenient community vaccination sites all over the state to get the best protection for the fall and winter.”
More information on scheduling a vaccination appointment at a community site can be found on the state's website.
Colorado COVID-19 omicron booster community vaccination sites
Two sites are now open and are taking appointments and walk-ups based on availability:
- Ball Arena
1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 80204
Hours: Seven days a week, hours vary
Site type: Walk-up
Sign up for an appointment
- Mesa County Community Services Building
510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, 81504
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Site type: Indoors
Sign up for an appointment
Three more sites open on Friday:
- Citadel Mall
680 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, 80909
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Site type: Drive-thru; free testing also available
Sign up for an appointment
- Front Range Community College
4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins, 80526
Hours: Tuesday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Site type: Drive-thru
Sign up for an appointment
- Pueblo Mall
3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, 81008
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Site type: Drive-thru; free testing also available
Sign up for an appointment
The following sites will open over the next week:
- La Plata County Fairgrounds
Opening Monday
2500 Main St., Durango
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m
Site type: Indoors
Sign up for an appointment
- Summit County Public Health
Opening Tuesday
360 Peak One Drive, Frisco, 80443
Hours: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Wednesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Site type: Indoors
Sign up for an appointment
- Water World
Opening Wednesday
8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, 80260
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Site type: Drive-thru
Registration available soon
- Southwest Weld County Services Complex
Opening Sept. 15
4209 County Rd 24 ½, Longmont, 80504
Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday: 12-7 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Site type: Indoors
Registration available soon
- Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Opening Sept. 15
6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, 80022
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Site type: Drive-thru; free testing also available
Sign up for an appointment
