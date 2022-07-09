10 large-scale vaccination sites for omicron booster shots opening in Colorado

Anyone 12 and older who has completed a primary COVID vaccination series can get an omicron booster dose, the state health department said.

DENVER — Colorado is opening 10 large-scale community vaccination sites distributing booster shots that protect against the newest subvariants of omicron.

Two sites opened Thursday, and eight more will open across the state over the next week to distribute the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.

CDPHE said anyone 12 and older who has completed a primary COVID vaccination series can get an omicron booster dose, including anyone who has already received any number of previous booster doses. CDPHE said anyone who wants an omicron booster shot should wait at least two months after getting any previous COVID vaccine.

The vaccination sites are also offering primary vaccine doses for anyone six months or older, as well as third doses for children ages 5 to 11.

Novavax, another type of COVID vaccine, is also available for anyone 12 or older who has not already been vaccinated.

The new sites have the capacity to administer 4,250 doses daily.

“Just like the virus has evolved, so has the vaccine. Getting this latest vaccine will give you targeted protection from the COVID-19 variants circulating in Colorado right now,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander. “In addition to local pharmacies and health care providers, Coloradans will now be able to visit convenient community vaccination sites all over the state to get the best protection for the fall and winter.”

Colorado COVID-19 omicron booster community vaccination sites

Two sites are now open and are taking appointments and walk-ups based on availability:

Ball Arena

1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 80204

Hours: Seven days a week, hours vary

Site type: Walk-up

Sign up for an appointment





Mesa County Community Services Building

510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, 81504

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Site type: Indoors

Sign up for an appointment

Three more sites open on Friday:

Citadel Mall

680 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, 80909

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Site type: Drive-thru; free testing also available

Sign up for an appointment





Front Range Community College

4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins, 80526

Hours: Tuesday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Site type: Drive-thru

Sign up for an appointment





Pueblo Mall

3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, 81008

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Site type: Drive-thru; free testing also available

Sign up for an appointment

The following sites will open over the next week:

La Plata County Fairgrounds

Opening Monday

2500 Main St., Durango

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m

Site type: Indoors

Sign up for an appointment





Summit County Public Health

Opening Tuesday

360 Peak One Drive, Frisco, 80443

Hours: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Wednesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Site type: Indoors

Sign up for an appointment





Water World

Opening Wednesday

8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, 80260

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Site type: Drive-thru

Registration available soon





Southwest Weld County Services Complex

Opening Sept. 15

4209 County Rd 24 ½, Longmont, 80504

Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday: 12-7 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Site type: Indoors

Registration available soon





Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Opening Sept. 15

6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, 80022

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Site type: Drive-thru; free testing also available

Sign up for an appointment

