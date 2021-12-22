Health officials to give update on Colorado's COVID response

9NEWS will livestream the news conference scheduled for 1:10 p.m. in the video player above, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday ahead of the holiday weekend as the omicron variant becomes more prevalent in the United States.

Speakers will include CDPHE State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference scheduled for 1:10 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) acknowledged Tuesday that there is community spread of the omicron variant in the state but said it is not yet the dominant strain of the virus as it currently is in other areas of the country.

"Omicron is here, we have community spread, it's at a higher level in the state in areas that experience increased visitation and travel," Polis said. "And we know that we need to use the tools at our disposal to protect ourselves."

Those tools include getting vaccinated, getting tested if symptomatic, and wearing masks if indoors around others, Polis said.

He suggested that people look to community vaccination sites if they're struggling to get a timely appointment through their local pharmacy.

While testing sites have been busy as the holidays approach, the state said it still has enough capacity right now.

"This is our busiest time," said Rob Carlucci with COVID Check Colorado. "Everyone wants to go get tested before they go see their families, before getting on flights."

Carlucci tests hundreds of people a day with COVID Check Colorado. The company completed 11,000 tests on Monday.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.