Colorado public health officials to provide Friday COVID-19 update

DENVER — Public health officials in Colorado will provide an update Friday on the status of COVID-19 and vaccinations in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman are scheduled to speak Friday afternoon.

The update is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. Friday.

Doctors said Thursday that Colorado is in the stubborn phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases are going down, but at a slow pace, while hospitalizations are at a plateau.

"We certainly had been seeing some of our numbers go up and down, but never significant enough to say that we’re in decline," said Dr. Michelle Barron, UC Health Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention.

"I would say if you look at both UCHealth numbers as well as those across the state, I’d say we’re more of at a plateau," said Barron. "So, we’re not going up super high, but we’re definitely not going down quite yet."

There are more than 900 patients hospitalized statewide as of Wednesday. That's the highest number of patients hospitalized since January.

Doctors think if the Pfizer vaccine receives emergency use authorization for use in kids ages 5 to 11, it could control transmission, especially with the delta variant. But it could also potentially prevent the next surge.

"Getting the younger kids vaccinated is going to have more of an effect on future surges and bumps as opposed to really changing the dynamics of the current one that we’re on," said Dr. Carrie Horn, Chief Medical Officer at National Jewish Health.

