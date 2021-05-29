Colorado hits milestone of 3 million people vaccinated with one dose

According to the state, 60.7% of those eligible in Colorado have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

DENVER — More than 3 million people in Colorado have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state said on Saturday.

The state hit the milestone a few days after Gov. Jared Polis announced a sweepstakes to encourage more Coloradans to get vaccinated against the virus.

As of Saturday, 60.7% of those eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose, and 2.5 million people are fully immunized, according to the state. Anyone 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We’ve successfully protected more than half our state from this deadly virus, and I’m proud of the work, so many Coloradans have put into reaching this milestone,” Polis said in a news release. “We’ve all hoped for the day when we can take off our mask, hug friends and family, and enjoy the sunshine — this vaccine makes it possible. Each person who gets vaccinated makes our community safer.”

To find a provider to get the COVID-19 vaccine, go to this website.

Pols announced the Colorado Comeback Cash sweepstakes on Tuesday, consisting of five drawings of $1 million each. Anyone who's 18 and older who is a Colorado resident and has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered in the Colorado Immunization Information System has your records. You can check here.