Here's a list of Colorado COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled before the weekend winter storm

Kaiser is rescheduling 10,000 vaccine appointments that were planned over the weekend due to a storm that could bring more than a foot of snow to Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — State healthcare providers who planned on administering COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend have started to announce appointment cancelations because of the approaching winter storm.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urged drivers to avoid traveling over the weekend due to heavy snowfall expected throughout the state.

Denver city officials also warned current predictions on snowfall amounts will result in challenging travel conditions and will likely require several days of continuous plowing operations.

9NEWS reached out to COVID-19 vaccine sites and pharmacies to ask how they will handle appointment cancelations if the winter weather forces them to close.

Here's a list of all of what each of these vaccination sites has announced they will do if they close to appointments this weekend:

CVS pharmacies

*No current information available about COVID-19 vaccination appointment cancelations scheduled for this weekend.

Denver Joint Information Center

The only weekend vaccination site under the City & County of Denver's purview is Bear Valley Library, which is scheduled to hold a vaccination clinic on Sunday.

Staff said they have appointments booked for the Bear Valley site on Sunday, but if they close the site due to weather, people who have appointments will be rescheduled to another day.

Jewish Health

Staff at Jewish Health said they only have vaccine events scheduled for Thursday and Friday – both are still scheduled as planned.

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser staff made the decision to postpone upcoming weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinics to ensure the safety of patients and will monitor the weather and adjust accordingly.

"We are contacting everyone with a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment for this coming weekend by text and secure email and rescheduling them for next weekend, March 20-21, at the same time and location as their original appointment," said Kaiser officials.

This weekend’s postponement only applies to vaccine clinics and all Kaiser medical offices are scheduled to be open for normal hours.

King Soopers / Kroger

*No current information available about COVID-19 vaccination appointment cancelations scheduled for this weekend.

Safeway

Safeway told 9NEWS that they will monitor the weather closely – right now, its pharmacies are scheduled to be open over the weekend. If they do have to cancel due to weather, those patients will be notified and their appointments will be rescheduled.

SCL Health

SCL staff said they have not rescheduled any vaccination appointments at this time.

"Our teams are watching the weather closely and patient communications are being prepared to send out to people who have vaccination appointments Friday, Saturday and Sunday," said SCL staff. "We will keep evaluating the situation, and patients will be notified by email if there is a need to reschedule."

UCHealth

Hospital staff said they have not rescheduled any COVID-19 vaccination appointments for this weekend, but will closely monitor the developing weather forecasts.

UCHealth said if any appointments change for the vaccination clinics, they will contact patients directly.

Walgreens

*No current information available about COVID-19 vaccination appointment cancellations scheduled for this weekend.

Walmart

*No current information available about COVID-19 vaccination appointment cancellations scheduled for this weekend.



On Tuesday, Governor Polis stated he did not expect any interruptions to the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, like there were during the big February storm that hit the country.