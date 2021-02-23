Aurora Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at clinic on Friday

The Walmart store on Tower Road will hold the COVID-19 vaccine clinic by appointment through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

AURORA, Colo. — Walmart will begin administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at its Aurora store on Tower Road starting Friday, the company announced on Tuesday.

The vaccine clinic will be in the garden center of the Walmart at 3301 Tower Road starting Feb. 26, the company said in a press release. Eligible patients can schedule an appointment via the Walmart website.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness for Walmart, in the release. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

There is no cost to receive the vaccine. Colorado is in vaccination Phases 1A and 1B.2, which means anyone 65 and older can make an appointment. Those who are on Medicare should bring their red, white and blue card, Walmart said.

Appointments for a patient's second vaccination dose will be made while at the appointment for the first dose. Walmart said it anticipates that it will hold clinics over the next several weeks as the allocation of doses allows.

Walmart said it is holding vaccine events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, as well as due to operational capabilities.

The company factored in demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where the company could make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access, the release says.

For more information on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart or Sam’s Club, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.