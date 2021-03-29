Polis to give update on COVID response, vaccinations in Colorado

The news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. will be streamed live in the video player above, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the COVID pandemic and vaccination efforts on Monday.

> Video above: A week-long trip through the COVID vaccine process, from ordering shots to appointments.

Polis will be joined by Brigadier General Scott Sherman during the news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

The new dial went into effect on Wednesday and will be used through mid-April, according to CDPHE.

According to CDPHE, Dial 3.0 would make it easier for counties to move into Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors, the least restrictive level on the dial. It would also remove many of the restrictions that currently apply at that level, CDPHE said.

Restrictions for bars, retail establishments, offices and non-critical manufacturing facilities would also be relaxed under Level Blue: Caution, CDPHE said.

CDPHE said the proposed updates reflect the increasing number of Coloradans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, including nearly 80% of people 70 and older.

Fully vaccinated residents at residential care facilities can have close contact with visitors, including touch, under updated guidance released last week by CDPHE.

That means older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes and other residential care facilities can hug their relatives again, provided their relatives wear masks and clean their hands before and after.

There are certain circumstances when indoor visitation should still be limited, according to the revised guidelines:

For unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county is over 10% and fewer than 70% of the facility's residents are fully vaccinated.

For residents with confirmed COVID-19 infections, whether vaccinated or not, until they meet the criteria from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to discontinue precautions.

For residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or not.

