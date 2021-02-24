Vaccine guide: What to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, and what happens next

The latest information about scheduling appointments, who's next in line and where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado.

What can you do after getting a vaccine?

What should you know before getting your shot?

How do you get an appointment for the vaccine?

Here's a guide on how to know whether you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, where to get an appointment, what to do next and when life could return to normal.

9NEWS has received hundreds of emails in recent weeks from Coloradans unsure of the process for scheduling an appointment, as well as what happens once they have gotten their shot.

After a slow start, the federal government is working to increase the supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and states are working to become more efficient in administering them.

The effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines is underway in Colorado and across the United States.

President Joe Biden said he has already secured 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from other providers. The U.S. population is about 330 million.

- The Novavax vaccine has been found to be a little under 90% effective, but it's less effective against the South African COVID-19 variant. The vaccine does not yet have U.S. approval.

- The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with Oxford University, is already being used in the U.K., Mexico, India and other countries. It has not received approval from the FDA, and studies have shown its efficacy against preventing illness from the South African COVID-19 variant is reduced. Overall, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been found to be 62% effective at preventing illness, but the company claims it is almost entirely effective at preventing severe disease and death.

- Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization. While only 70% effective, this vaccine requires one dose instead of two.

Three other drug companies have undergone clinical trials in the U.S. and are in the process of asking for emergency authorization:

The CDC recommends that health-care providers give the second dose of the Moderna vaccine four weeks after the first shot, while the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are supposed to be three weeks apart.

Both vaccines require two shots and are about 95% effective. The vaccines cannot be used interchangeably, meaning if your first shot is a Pfizer vaccine, you shouldn't get Moderna as the second dose.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA technology, meaning they do not contain any active virus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it does not recommend one vaccine over the other.

Two vaccines are currently authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

The general public is not slated to begin receiving vaccinations until this summer.

The next phase will include people between 60 and 64, as well as those with preexisting conditions. They are expected to be eligible this spring.

Educators, child-care workers and people 65 and older are also currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Essential workers are next in line.

Frontline health-care workers were the first to receive the vaccine, followed by first-responders and people 70 and older. The goal is to vaccine 70% of the people in that age group by the end of February.

IDs are not required when registered, but people may be asked to verify their ages or healthcare worker/first responder status.

It's worth mentioning that you can get vaccinated in any county, and are not required to get the shot in the community you live in. The vaccine is free, and providers should not ask you to pay for the vaccine or other administrative costs, though they may bill your insurance.

Additionally, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has created an appointment search tool called the Colorado COVID-19 Vaccine Finder , that may be helpful for finding an appointment.

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies also have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines through the federal retail pharmacy program.

Here is a document from the state showing which providers have gotten doses of the vaccine, as well as information about scheduling an appointment:

Vaccines are administered by providers by appointment only, meaning you have to register either by phone or online. Here's the state's list of providers by county and a look at how to get on the waiting lists.

The state said it will update this site with information about where to get a vaccine as more providers come online. Supply has been limited but is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months.

You can also track your symptoms on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) V-Safe online health tracker to monitor your symptoms and get text message check-ins daily, then weekly.

DO: Monitor your symptoms after the vaccine. Arm pain should go away after 48 hours, and flu-like symptoms are possible in the days following your dose.

- DON'T: Get a vaccine right after you've tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed. The current guidance is to wait to get vaccinated until three months after a natural infection.

- DO: Talk to your doctor if you're taking medication for an autoimmune condition.

- DON'T: Plan a hard workout right after getting your vaccine. While moderate exercise can help with immune response, upping your intensity could have the opposite effect.

- DO: Avoid alcohol before your vaccination shot, as it could hamper your immune response.

- DON'T: Take Tylenol or Ibuprofen before, as it could potentially dampen some of the immune responses activated by the vaccine.

9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli shared these tips for what to do (and not do) before your COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Chapter five : How to get off COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists

In an effort to get a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, many people signed up on virtual waitlists with numerous health-care systems. While it might have helped them get their vaccine faster, some providers said they now aren't sure who on their waitlists still needs a vaccine.

Here's how to remove yourself from vaccine wait lists if you've already gotten your shot:

SCL Health

A spokesperson for SCL Health said on Monday that they think most of the 5,800 people who are 70 and older on their waitlist have received a vaccine elsewhere. Because they don't know for sure, the health system will call every single one of them to determine whether they still need a vaccine, the spokesperson said.

If you no longer need a vaccine through SCL Health, you're asked to call the clinic where you have an appointment scheduled to be removed from the waiting list. SCL Health is working on an automated system to streamline the process, but it's not up and running yet.

UCHealth

A spokesperson for UCHealth said the best way to remove your name from their waitlist is to decline the next invitation you receive. Rather than deleting or ignoring the invite, go into it and select the "decline" option so UCHealth knows you've received a vaccine elsewhere.

Kaiser Permanente

The health system said patients do not have to un-enroll from vaccine waitlists for Kaiser Permanente because the system cross references its waitlist with the state's vaccination registry and removes people who have been vaccinated elsewhere.

Centura Health

If you scheduled your appointment through your MyCenturaHealth account:

Log into MyCenturaHealth and locate the “Visits” button at the top of the screen. Locate your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, and you will see a “Reschedule Appointment” and/or “Cancel Appointment” option.

If you scheduled your appointment through COVIDCheck Colorado:

Click on the link in your confirmation email or text. On your appointment confirmation page, scroll to the bottom and select "Cancel Appointment" (red button). You can also cancel your appointment by reaching out to centura-vaccine-appointments@covidcheckcolorado.zohodesk.com

