Polis to give update on Colorado's response to COVID, vaccination efforts

The governor is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m., a day after the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts in the state on Tuesday.

Polis is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it is expanding emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

The FDA action will be followed by the advisory committee's meeting, currently set for Wednesday. A draft agenda posted online says a vote would happen early Wednesday afternoon. If the committee gives the OK, the vaccines can then be distributed.

The agency said the two-dose vaccine has "met the statutory criteria" to allow the EUA to be amended and that the "known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks."

Nearly 35% of the U.S. population and 44% of adults have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the CDC. That includes people who have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Forty-six percent of the population and 58.2% have received at least one dose of one of those vaccines.

