Winter storms delay COVID vaccine shipments to Colorado

Winter weather affecting a COVID-19 vaccine distribution hub in Tennessee is delaying the shipment of 133,000 doses to Colorado.

DENVER — About 133,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine won't arrive on time in Colorado this week due to winter storms affecting a vaccine distribution hub in Tennessee, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Colorado had expected to get the vaccine allocation Tuesday through Thursday; however, winter weather was affecting shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis, Tenn., that serves as a vaccine shipping hub to multiple states.

CDPHE said it was working with health-care providers and public health agencies statewide to make adjustments over the coming days so that COVID-19 vaccine appointments and clinics don't need to be canceled.

The state requested and received doses last Friday, ahead of the Presidents Day holiday weekend. Those doses were originally scheduled for this week.

CDPHE didn't specify the number of those doses or how many had already been used. The agency said those doses ensure that the state has enough vaccines on hand to work with providers to move doses to prevent cancelations.

The state expected an update on when it will receive the vaccine as soon as the weather clears and shipping operations resume, CDPHE said.