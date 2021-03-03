'My body was much more fatigued': 2 Coloradans share side effects from COVID-19 vaccine

A recent study found that people who already had COVID-19 may experience more severe side effects, but health experts said that shouldn't be a deterrent.

COLORADO, USA — A new study shows a correlation between someone who has COVID-19 and the side effects they may experience after being vaccinated.

The study, reported by the New York Times, suggests people who had COVID-19 were more likely to feel severe symptoms like fatigue, headache and chills compared to individuals that did not have COVID-19.

"My body was much more fatigued, the aches were getting worse, and then I spiked a severe fever, which didn't happen the first time," Dallas Vanderheyden told 9NEWS Wednesday.

Vanderheyden, a Coloradan, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early December and received his vaccinations about two months later. He said within hours, he felt adverse effects.

"For the very short amount of time, it definitely felt more severe [than COVID]," he said. "But the difference was the peace of mind, like I knew it was just the vaccine."

Denver-based attorney Kate Miller had a similar experience. She battled COVID-19 last March and received her first shot last week.

"The scary part for me was not the fatigue or the soreness of the arm or the chills, because those weren’t a big deal," she explained. "It was the achiness, which felt almost identical to the COVID achiness."

9Health Medical Expert Dr. Payal Kholi said those who had COVID may experience worse symptoms because their body has already fought this antigen before.

"For people who have COVID, their first shot is essentially behaving like a second shot for the rest of people that have not had COVID, because for their immune system, it’s the second time they are seeing it," she said. "So it already has some antibodies, and the minute that it sees that antigen...when you vaccine again and the mRNA gets changed into a protein, it really goes into overdrive and kind of starts to take that antigen down right away."

While the symptoms were unpleasant, both COVID-19 survivors stressed it should not deter anyone from getting vaccinated.

Kholi said the side-effects will eventually go away, and everyone vaccinated will have the best chance to fight off COVID-19 and its variances.