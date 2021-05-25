Polis to announce details of statewide COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

The governor will hold a briefing on the Colorado Comeback Cash program on Tuesday afternoon.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will announce the details of a statewide sweepstakes to encourage people to become vaccinated for COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday.

The news conference about the sweepstakes, which will be called Colorado Comeback Cash, is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

Joining Polis at the news conference will be:

Mark Ferrandino, executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue

Heather Roth, immunization branch chief for the Division of Disease Control & Public Health Response for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)

Jennifer Anderson with Colorado Lottery

9NEWS reporter Marshall Zelinger was told on Friday that the sweepstakes will likely offer one large prize, as well as prizes of $1,000 per day for a designated number of weeks. He was also told that, for legal reasons, the state has to classify this as a sweepstakes and not a “lottery.”

People would have to enter the sweepstakes because the state does not have a database of names to use to determine eligibility. Anyone who wins would likely be asked to show a vaccination card, the source said.

Money will not come from the state budget, according to the source.

Last week, a spokesperson for the governor's office declined to confirm the report, instead offering the following statement:

“Colorado is currently considering a variety of options to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Additionally, Colorado is closely following what other states are doing to encourage vaccinations, including Maryland and Ohio’s statewide lotteries for vaccinated residents. Colorado has provided a few incentives to vaccinated individuals already, including partnerships with radio stations that give out free state park passes.“

New York, Maryland and Ohio are already implementing similar plans as incentives for vaccination.

As of May 24, almost 2.9 million people in Colorado have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.4 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to CDPHE.