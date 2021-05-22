Colorado officials looking into web portal for quick access to vaccination status

Other states and some countries have launched apps to demonstrate vaccination status. New York has Excelsior Pass, which has been called a passport.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado officials are looking into a digital platform for residents to quickly access their COID-19 immunization status and demonstrate if they're immune, an official said Friday, though details of the effort remain unclear.

Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 response manager, was asked Friday whether the state was looking into a web service or app for residents to quickly access their vaccination records. Bookman told reporters that the state was "looking into what a customer-facing portal for our immunization registry would look like." He declined to provide further details, but he did say the early-stages program was not a vaccine passport.

Other states and some countries have launched apps to demonstrate vaccination status. New York has Excelsior Pass, which has been called a passport, unlike Bookman's characterization of Colorado's explorations.

Other nations, like Israel and Denmark, also have apps for residents to demonstrate to businesses that they've been inoculated.

