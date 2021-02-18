Winter storm hitting Midwest delays Pitkin County’s vaccination plans

Clinic set for this week in Aspen postponed, rescheduled for Feb. 25.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo — Weather in the Midwest this week delayed vaccine shipments to Pitkin County so officials decided to cancel this week’s vaccination clinic previously scheduled for Friday, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The clinic, instead, was re-scheduled for Feb. 25, when the 1,100 doses that were to be received this week will be administered, said Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County spokeswoman. In addition, county public health officials plan to hold a clinic Feb. 26 to administer second doses, said Kurt Dahl, county environmental health director.

It was not clear Wednesday whether the county would receive another weekly allowance of first-dose vaccines next week in addition to the doses set for this week, Trulove said. That information has generally become available on Sundays, she said.

The state said Wednesday the delay impacts Colorado’s allocation of 133,000 vaccines that were expected to arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

Pitkin County public health officials are in the process of finishing first-dose vaccinations for county residents between the ages of 65 and 69. Trulove said 253 residents in that age group were signed up for the Friday clinic this week that was canceled.

