COVID-19 rules could relax by May if Coloradans follow protocols through April, state health officials say

If Coloradans continue wearing masks, distancing and staying home when sick through April – some COVID behaviors may be relaxed, said state health officials.

COLORADO, USA — By mid-May, Coloradans might be able to relax some of the COVID-19 behaviors like mask-wearing, social distancing and staying home while sick that have been so critical in controlling the state’s epidemic.

State health officials released an updated statewide modeling report that said if people continue to get vaccinated, state and local officials could relax restrictions without causing a spike in hospitalizations or COVID-19 deaths.

Even though the report shows that COVID cases are increasing, the modeling data also points out that delaying policy changes at the state or local level until the middle of May instead of earlier in mid-April would prevent hospitalizations and deaths from COVID.

The modeling projections were based on COVID-19 hospital census data.

A statewide campaign begins this week with public service announcements to remind people to stick to the public health protocols like wearing masks, social distancing and staying home when you are sick, especially if you aren’t vaccinated to cut down transmission of the virus.

The state will continue to meet with local public health agencies to prepare for a transitional period where local ordinances will play an even more critical role.

The Colorado School of Public Health assembled the expert group that works with the state on modeling projections. The group includes modeling scientists at the ColoradoSPH and the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Colorado Denver and Colorado State University.

Read the full updated statewide modeling report.