Colorado drops vaccine requirement for large indoor gatherings

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has amended a public health order (PHO) that required people at some public events in metro Denver to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.
CDPHE said the updated PHO no longer requires individuals at unseated, public indoor events of 500 people or more to show proof of vaccination to be admitted. The order applied to Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder and Jefferson counties, as well as Denver and Broomfield.
The announcement comes as the state sees declines in the positivity rate and hospitalizations following a surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus.
Other COVID-related restrictions may also be ending as the pandemic picture improves. The City and County of Denver said Friday it is "likely" to let its public health order requiring masks in public indoor spaces expire next week.
The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) said Friday it would have a special meeting on Jan. 31 to discuss ending public health orders requiring masks in Adams and Arapahoe counties.
