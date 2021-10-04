Colorado health department pauses COVID-19 vaccinations at Colorado Springs site

CDPHE said it halted a vaccination effort after an inspection revealed the clinic had failed to comply with storage protocols.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Friday it had halted a clinic's administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado Springs due to "irregularities" in the storage and handling of the vaccine.

CDPHE said the El Paso County Health Department alerted the Joint Vaccine Task Force after observing a failure to comply with storage protocols at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic.

>The video above aired earlier this year and explains how the state adheres to COVID-19 delivery protocols.

This clinic has administered 3,933 vaccines, CDPHE said, but health officials do not believe patients have a cause for concern. However, CDPHE is trying to determine if those previously vaccinated at this site will need to do it over again, as occasionally happens with similar occurrences involving other vaccines.

Health officials are working to determine if the provider has records to show that storage protocols have been consistently adhered to, or if this was an isolated incident, CDPHE said.

Just over 1,000 appointments have been canceled at that location for Saturday, April 10, as well as another 6,000 appointments scheduled through May 8, CDPHE said.

CDPHE said the provider uses PrepMod scheduling software, which allows the state to contact people with future appointments at that location to reschedule them and direct them to another clinic.

Coloradans can find information about alternate vaccine providers at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine or in Spanish at covid19.colorado.gov/vacuna or by calling a 24 hour call center at 1-877-268-2926.