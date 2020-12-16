Colorado health officials to provide update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution plans

You can watch the 1:35 p.m. news conference with state health leaders inside this article once it begins.

DENVER — State health leaders are expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 and the latest plans for vaccine distribution.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France, UCHealth Infection Prevention Senior Medical Director Dr. Michelle Barron and Denver Public Health Associate Director Dr. Judith Shlay are expected to present at the 1:35 p.m. briefing.

The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado earlier this week, inspiring hope that life may soon return to what it was like before the pandemic.

The state is scheduled to receive more than over 45,000 Pfizer vaccine doses through Wednesday. State leaders expect another 95,000 doses by next week if another vaccine gets FDA authorization.

Medical workers in Fort Collins received Colorado's first COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday. People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more, like emergency room workers and staff at long-term care facilities, will receive first-priority vaccines, state officials announced last week.

They will be followed by additional healthcare workers, staff at dental offices, hospice workers and first responders, who are all included in the first phase of the three-phase distribution plan.

Members of the general public aren't expected to get the vaccine until the summer, according to CDPHE's distribution plan.