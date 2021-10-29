First clinics for kids' COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for late next week

The first clinics are scheduled for Nov. 5 at Children's Hospital Colorado for kids between 5 and 11.

COLORADO, USA — Clinics for the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 have already been scheduled and some are accepting appointments ahead of the expected emergency use authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That is the final step in the process after the full FDA gave the green light on Friday for the vaccine for kids.

The state reported Thursday that is partnering with organizations to make vaccines for 5-11-year-olds easily accessible. Children’s Hospital Colorado is planning to host clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 at the following locations beginning Nov. 5.

Children's Hospital Anschutz: Fri/Sat/Sun

Children's Hospital Colorado Springs: Fri/Sat/Sun

Children's Hospital Broomfield: Various dates (3x/week)

Children's Hospital Highlands Ranch: Various dates (3x/week)

Signup information is available on the state's website.

The state is also hosting more than 100 mobile vaccine clinics, many of which will also offer the flu vaccine in addition to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) encourages Coloradans to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities as we head into the fall and winter holiday season.