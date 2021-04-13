Colorado orders all providers to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The news comes after six people who took the vaccine developed blood clots and as a result, the state's mobile vaccine units won't operate Tuesday or Wednesday.

Federal health officials recommended temporarily suspending the use of the vaccine after reviewing reports that six people in the U.S. who got rare and severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given,” the FDA and CDC stated in a joint statement.

The federal government is allowing states to determine whether to pause use and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Tuesday it will require providers across the state to stop administration of the J & J vaccine until additional information becomes available.

One of the reasons the FDA and CDC are recommending the pause is to ensure health care providers are aware of these potential but rare adverse events and can respond accordingly. The treatment for these types of blood clots is not the common treatment and thus time is needed to make sure healthcare providers know how to recognize and treat these rare occurrences.

The adverse events appear to be "extremely rare", according to CDPHE, and people who received the J & J vaccine more than a month ago are at very low risk of serious side effects.

If you received J & J vaccine within the last three weeks and develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath contact your health care provider. The symptoms are different from the flu-like symptoms people may experience after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Healthcare providers should report any adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday, April 14, to further review the cases and assess their potential significance, and the FDA will continue to investigate.

The state will share additional information on how this affects Coloradans as soon as it becomes available.

The J & J vaccine makes up only a small portion of Colorado’s weekly vaccine allocation, according to CDPHE. This week, for example, the state’s J & J allocation is 9,700, compared to nearly 280,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna the state expects to receive this week. Most vaccine clinics will not be significantly affected.

Anyone scheduled to receive the J & J vaccine will either receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead, or the vaccine provider will contact them to reschedule their appointment once FDA and CDC release additional information.

The state’s mobile vaccination buses, which have been administering only the J & J vaccine, will not operate Tuesday or Wednesday.

Providers who already have a J & J vaccine supply should keep it and continue to maintain proper storage.

Late last week, Centura Health, which was operating three clinics with the J & J vaccine paused the use of it at those sites after adverse side effects were reported in 11 people who received the vaccine at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The individuals – two of which required transport to the emergency department for care (treated and released that same day) – were experiencing dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling faint, rapid breathing, sweating, nausea, vomiting, and/or low blood pressure.

On Tuesday, Centura Health said it would expand the pausing of the vaccine at all of its sites.

To date, Centura has administered 13,500 doses of the J & J vaccine to our community. That includes 7,800 at the Broadmoor World Arena drive-up clinic in Colorado Springs and 6,600 at Dick’s Sporting Good’s Park in Commerce City. No Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered to individuals at the drive-up clinic at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.