More than 75% of Colorado educators, child care workers have first dose of vaccine

The Colorado State Joint Information Center said Monday that almost 78% of teachers and child care workers receive a first dose by March 5.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado passed its goal of having 75% of teachers and child care workers receive a first dose by March 5.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center said Monday afternoon that as of its latest estimates, almost 78% of the 120,000 eligible teachers and child care workers had received a first dose.

Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and child care workers were first eligible for the vaccine on Feb. 8. At a late January press conference announcing their eligibility, Gov. Jared Polis said all teachers who want a vaccine would get one within a three-week period. Polis later said the goal was for 75% of those eligible to have a first dose by March 5.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center said the state calculates its percentage based on updates from school districts provided to the Colorado Department of Education.

Poudre School District has said it is receiving data on employee vaccinations only from UCHealth. The district was unable to get a count from other providers like Banner Health and Kaiser Permanente.