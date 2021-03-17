Some Colorado teens are eligible for the COVID vaccine starting Friday

16 and 17 year old's are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which could make narrowing down appointments challenging.

COLORADO, USA — Less than one percent of the more than 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado have gone into the arms of 16-19 year old's.

Beginning Friday, those numbers could increase as the state opens up eligibility to certain teenagers with medical conditions in Phase 1B.4. Some teenagers in Phase 1B.3 were able to receive their vaccine either because they were essential grocery store workers or were considered high-risk.

"It's been pretty limited, we've probably done less than 20 and we expect to see a whole lot more coming in the next week," said Jennifer Biltoft, Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services for SCL Health.

To make the sign up process easier for 16 and 17 year old's, Biltoft said they worked ahead.

"We evaluate on Mondays when we’re getting our vaccine from the state and how much we’re getting and then we open up appointments throughout the week based on that supply," Biltoft said.

The SCL Health registration system also automatically populates locations where the Pfizer vaccine is available. Biltoft said patients under 18 years of age do need parental consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Children's Hospital Colorado will also require parental consent before vaccinating 16-17 year old's. In an email to 9NEWS, a spokesperson for Children's Hospital Colorado wrote:

"It’s also important to note that Children’s Hospital Colorado will be reaching out to our patients who are eligible under the state’s 1B.4 criteria, they do not need to reach out to us. Families can also work with their Primary Care Provider to get a referral order in order to receive the vaccine through Children’s Colorado."

A spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente told 9NEWS:

"The sign up process is the same for those old enough to receive a vaccination, but at this time, Coloradans cannot choose a specific vaccine."

Those on waitlists for Kaiser Permanente will be contacted when an appointment becomes available.

Since not all providers will allow individuals to select which vaccine they receive, the CDC's Vaccine Finder website may be able to help narrow it down.