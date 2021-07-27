Here are the Colorado vaccination sites giving out $100 gift cards this week

COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state are offering $100 Walmart gift cards while supplies last.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released a list of vaccination sites scheduled through Friday that will offer $100 Walmart gift cards.

Anyone 12 or older who receives a first or second vaccine dose will get a gift card at the sites listed below while supplies last.

People can register ahead of time online, and walk-ups will also accommodated.

Tuesday, July 27

Walmart Parking Lot

Noon - 6 p.m.

4080 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

4322 CO-66, Longmont, CO 80504

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

429 W. 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





1-7 p.m.

208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





1-7 p.m.

15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





Noon-6 p.m.

950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





9 a.m. - noon

2853 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





Noon-8 p.m.

2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, 81505

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





2-7 p.m.

2000 W. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Corner of 4th & Main St., Fairplay, CO, 80449

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





1-6 p.m.

5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora CO 80015

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, July 28

Walmart Parking Lot

Noon - 7 p.m.

3105 E. Us Highway 50, Cañon City, CO 81212

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

9400 E Hampden Ave., Denver, CO, 80231

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





9 a.m. - Noon

14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





2-4 p.m.

Main & Adams Street, Monte Vista, CO 81144

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





Noon-8 p.m.

2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





1-6 p.m.

211 Aspen Village Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson





1-6 p.m.

14000 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012

Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson





Noon-7 p.m.

21455 US Hwy 285, Fairplay, CO 80440

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, July 29

Walmart Parking Lot

2:30-6 p.m.

3201 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





12 p.m-8p.m.

1300 Barlow Rd., Fort Morgan, CO 80701

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





4:30-6:30 p.m.

1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010

Vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna





10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

750 Hwy 72 North, Nederland, CO 80466

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





3-7 p.m.

1562 Taurus Ct., Loveland, CO 80537

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

6026 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





6-8 p.m.

2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





Noon - 7 p.m.

470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

1355 12th St. Denver, CO 80204

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

559 S. Railroad St., Buena Vista, CO 81211

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





1-6 p.m.

7455 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





1-6 p.m.

1835 E. Main St, Cortez, CO 81321

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





4-7 p.m.

11700 E. South Boulder Rd., Lafayette, CO 80026

Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson





10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





12:30-5:30 p.m.

476 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Friday, July 30

Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





Noon-4 p.m.

3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





2-6 p.m.

315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





Noon-8 p.m.

3103 S 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

145 S Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





Noon-7 p.m.

2921 Toupal Dr., Trinidad, CO 81082

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





Noon-8 p.m.

2545 Rimrock Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81505

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





9 a.m. - noon

Dolores, CO 81323

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





6-9 p.m.

2044 Balsam Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson





11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

60 W. Bromley Ave., Brighton, CO

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

