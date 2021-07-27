Here are the Colorado vaccination sites giving out $100 gift cards this week

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released a list of vaccination sites scheduled through Friday that will offer $100 Walmart gift cards.
Anyone 12 or older who receives a first or second vaccine dose will get a gift card at the sites listed below while supplies last.
People can register ahead of time online, and walk-ups will also accommodated.
Tuesday, July 27
- Walmart Parking Lot
Noon - 6 p.m.
4080 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Rancheros Mexican Restaurant Parking Lot
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
4322 CO-66, Longmont, CO 80504
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, Inc.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
429 W. 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Community College of Aurora Parking Lot
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Adams State University Parking Lot
1-7 p.m.
208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- La Plaza
1-7 p.m.
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- YMCA Longmont Parking Lot
Noon-6 p.m.
950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley
9 a.m. - noon
2853 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
Noon-8 p.m.
2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, 81505
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
2-7 p.m.
2000 W. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Fairplay
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Corner of 4th & Main St., Fairplay, CO, 80449
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
1-6 p.m.
5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora CO 80015
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, July 28
- Walmart Parking Lot
Noon - 7 p.m.
3105 E. Us Highway 50, Cañon City, CO 81212
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
9400 E Hampden Ave., Denver, CO, 80231
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Save A Lot
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Centennial High School
9 a.m. - Noon
14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Junction of Main Street & Adams Street
2-4 p.m.
Main & Adams Street, Monte Vista, CO 81144
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
Noon-8 p.m.
2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
1-6 p.m.
211 Aspen Village Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
1-6 p.m.
14000 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
- North-West Fire Station
Noon-7 p.m.
21455 US Hwy 285, Fairplay, CO 80440
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, July 29
- Walmart Parking Lot
2:30-6 p.m.
3201 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
12 p.m-8p.m.
1300 Barlow Rd., Fort Morgan, CO 80701
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Village Exchange Center
4:30-6:30 p.m.
1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
Vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna
- Human Service Fair
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
750 Hwy 72 North, Nederland, CO 80466
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Charter HealthCare
3-7 p.m.
1562 Taurus Ct., Loveland, CO 80537
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Mariscos El Rey 3
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
6026 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Edgewater Block Party
6-8 p.m.
2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Ignacio Community Library
Noon - 7 p.m.
470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- University of Colorado Denver
9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
1355 12th St. Denver, CO 80204
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Buena Vista High School
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
559 S. Railroad St., Buena Vista, CO 81211
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
1-6 p.m.
7455 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
1-6 p.m.
1835 E. Main St, Cortez, CO 81321
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Lafayette Gardens Mobile Home Park
4-7 p.m.
11700 E. South Boulder Rd., Lafayette, CO 80026
Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
- Marian House
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Community Food Bank
12:30-5:30 p.m.
476 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Friday, July 30
- Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Colorado Black Arts Festival at the Center for African American Health
Noon-4 p.m.
3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Old Sundial Lot, Across from Banger's Pizza & Bar
2-6 p.m.
315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
Noon-8 p.m.
3103 S 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Alameda Crossing Center
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
145 S Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
Noon-7 p.m.
2921 Toupal Dr., Trinidad, CO 81082
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Parking Lot
Noon-8 p.m.
2545 Rimrock Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81505
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Joe Rowell Park
9 a.m. - noon
Dolores, CO 81323
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- East Memorial Park
6-9 p.m.
2044 Balsam Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
60 W. Bromley Ave., Brighton, CO
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
