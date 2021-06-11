2nd winner of Colorado's $1 million vaccine lottery to be announced Friday

Colorado is naming a total of five $1 million winners through July 7.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will announce the second winner of the $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing on Friday.

The Colorado Lottery is holding five drawings between June 4 and July 7. Anyone 18 and older who is a Colorado resident and has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered. You can check if your record is in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) here.

Polis announced last week that Sally Sliger of Mead was the first $1 million winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash COVID-19 vaccine drawing.

"The odds of me and my family being given $1 million overnight seemed impossibly small," Sliger said at a news conference Friday at the Governor's Residence. "Even with this winning, I’m still having a hard time believing our luck of the draw."

“I don’t really recall that few minutes of my life," Sliger said.

She said that she received a text from the state health department to call back about the contest.

"I believe she said that I was a potential winner if I met the eligibility criteria," Sliger said.

She suspected some funny business, but the phone number said it was, indeed, the state health department.

The first five winners of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing were announced Thursday morning.

Each of the five winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship as part of a public health initiative to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. This particular program is geared toward youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

