1st winner of Colorado vaccine lottery to be announced Friday

Watch live at 12:45 p.m. as Gov. Jared Polis makes the announcement of the first winner of Colorado's Comeback Cash COVID-19 vaccine drawing.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will announce the first $1 million winner Friday afternoon of the Colorado Comeback Cash COVID-19 vaccine drawing.

The governor will make the announcement on the winner of the first of five weekly drawings in the statewide sweepstakes at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the Governor's Residence.

The Colorado Lottery will hold five drawings between June 4 and July 7. Anyone 18 and older who is a Colorado resident and has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered if the Colorado Immunization Information System has your records. You can check here.

The sweepstakes is funded by federal funds through the CARES Act and is intended to encourage more Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The dates for the drawings are:

June 4

June 11

June 18

June 25

July 7

Adults who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 11:59 p.m. the Tuesday before the next drawing whose vaccination record is in the CIIS system will be eligible to win.

Polis also announced this week that Colorado kids ages 12 to 17 who have at least dose of the vaccine will be eligible for one of 25 $50,000 scholarships. Five winners will be announced each week for five weeks starting on June 11.