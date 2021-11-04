Mass vaccination site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park reopens after adverse reactions last week

Centura planned to administer 2,340 doses of Pfizer at the clinic, which closed early Wednesday after 11 patients had an adverse reaction to the J&J vaccine.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The mass vaccination site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park reopened on Sunday for the first time since a small number of patients had an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Centura Health said they planned to administer 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the event Sunday. All the patients were originally scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Centura made the change at three mass vaccination sites after 11 people at its Commerce City site experienced adverse reactions to the J&J shot on Wednesday.

Those patients reported experiencing dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure and fainting, said Centura CEO Peter Banko.

"Those are normal reactions to vaccines in general," Banko said. "They’re a normal reaction when you’re on the exam table in your physician’s office. They’re not a normal reaction when you’re sitting in your car or driving home. So out of an abundance of caution, we want to make sure everybody is safe and something bad doesn’t happen."

Centura was awaiting the results of a federal investigation into the adverse reactions in Colorado and at J&J vaccination sites in Georgia and North Carolina, Banko said.

In the meantime, the health system planned to administer about 57,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at its mass vaccination sites over the next few days. Centura planned to administer the J&J doses it already had in other settings such as physician clinics, Banko said.

"We’re still vaccinating, getting every vaccine in arms," Banko said. "Nothing is going to waste."

Centura said the patients on Sunday were receiving a first dose and will return in three weeks for their second dose.

The vaccinate site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays by appointment only. Centura also operates mass vaccination sites at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.