Mass vaccination sites return to Denver area

The state is opening four community COVID-19 vaccination sites across the Front Range as deadlines approach for employer-mandated vaccines.

DENVER — The State of Colorado is opening four community COVID-19 vaccination sites across Denver and Colorado Springs to meet a potential increase in demand as deadlines for employer-mandated vaccines approach.

Each site will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 doses per day. The state's mobile vaccination program will provide buses, staff, and supplies for the sites.

The sites are open every day from Sept. 20-30. Appointments are available but not required.

Anyone who is eligible can get their first, second, or third dose at these locations.

Aurora - Aurora Municipal Center

Location: 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, 80012

Drive-through clinic

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Register online for an appointment

Littleton - Southwest Plaza Mall

Location: 8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, 80123

Drive-through clinic

Hours of operation:10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Register online for an appointment

Colorado Springs - Chapel Hills Mall

Location: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, 80920

Walk-in clinic

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Register online for an appointment

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park parking lot

Location: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, 80022, Lot F Sept. 20-22, Lot H Sept. 23-30

Walk-up clinic

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Register online for an appointment

In addition to these mass vaccination sites, there are more than 1,600 enrolled vaccine providers in Colorado, and mobile vaccine clinics continue to make stops around the state. A list of vaccine providers is available on the state’s COVID-19 website.