Mass vaccination sites return to Denver area

DENVER — The State of Colorado is opening four community COVID-19 vaccination sites across Denver and Colorado Springs to meet a potential increase in demand as deadlines for employer-mandated vaccines approach.
> Video above: Deadline coming up for City of Denver vaccine requirements
Each site will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 doses per day. The state's mobile vaccination program will provide buses, staff, and supplies for the sites.
The sites are open every day from Sept. 20-30. Appointments are available but not required.
Anyone who is eligible can get their first, second, or third dose at these locations.
Aurora - Aurora Municipal Center
- Location: 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, 80012
- Drive-through clinic
- Hours of operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment
Littleton - Southwest Plaza Mall
- Location: 8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, 80123
- Drive-through clinic
- Hours of operation:10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment
Colorado Springs - Chapel Hills Mall
- Location: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, 80920
- Walk-in clinic
- Hours of operation: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park parking lot
- Location: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, 80022, Lot F Sept. 20-22, Lot H Sept. 23-30
- Walk-up clinic
- Hours of operation: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment
In addition to these mass vaccination sites, there are more than 1,600 enrolled vaccine providers in Colorado, and mobile vaccine clinics continue to make stops around the state. A list of vaccine providers is available on the state’s COVID-19 website.
RELATED: State launching mobile vaccine sites, host events coinciding with the first week of Hispanic Heritage Month
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Vaccine