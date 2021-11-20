Gov. Polis and the Colorado Rockies hosting vaccine clinic at Coors Field

The event will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

DENVER — Governor Polis Administration and the Colorado Rockies are hosting a vaccine clinic at Coors Field for people aged 5 years and older.

The event will be open to anyone looking to get their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Families and kids across Colorado are protecting themselves with the safe and effective COVID vaccine," Governor Polis said. Coloradans are working together to end the pandemic so our kids can thrive and we can all enjoy an even safer baseball season next year. We thank the Rockies for their efforts, urge Coloradans to sign up for this clinic, and to get the lifesaving vaccine and booster today,”

Advance appointments can be made on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

From the press release sent from the governor's office, it says that walk-ups will be accepted, however, 9NEWS received calls from viewers saying they were turned away.

We reached out to the governor's office and they gave us the following statement:

"Walk-ups are still available as supply allows, we are working to get additional doses to the clinic and are thrilled more Coloradans are stepping up to protect themselves with the safe and effective vaccine."

At 12:47 p.m. the governor's office said that the vaccine clinic will stay open until 4:30 p.m. to accommodate walkups.

