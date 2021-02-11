Top Colorado doctor says everyone eligible should get COVID-19 booster due to 'significant wave of disease spread'

Currently, one in 48 people in Colorado are estimated to be infectious with COVID-19, according to the state health department.

COLORADO, USA — A top state doctor has suggested that everyone who is at least six months out from their last COVID-19 shot to get a booster because the "entire state of Colorado is in a significant wave of disease spread."

Current CDC guidance states that anyone aged 18+ should get a booster if they work or live in high-risk settings or have certain underlying medical conditions.

Dr. Eric France is the Chief Medical officer at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE). Since one in 48 Coloradans is estimated to be infectious, he argued that everyone in the state lives or works in a high-risk setting.

“The vaccine continues to protect against severe disease and hospitalization, but may allow persons to get mild disease, which leads to ongoing transmission. With the ongoing transmission, Coloradans -- and particularly unvaccinated Coloradans -- are at high-risk of getting the virus. As much as we’d like it to be over, the pandemic is still raging,” he said.

He called on all eligible Coloradans age 18+ to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving either Pfizer or Moderna and two months after receiving the J&J vaccine.

“Please get the vaccine if you haven’t already and get a booster if it’s been six months since you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (or two months since you got the J&J vaccine)," he said. "The booster will keep your immunity up and help keep you out of the hospital.”

The latest public health order from CDPHE prevents any vaccine administrator from turning away 18+ year olds who want to get the booster if it has been six months since their last dose of Pfizer or Moderna (or two months since receiving the J&J vaccine). The J&J vaccine, while a very effective vaccine, is not as effective as the mRNA vaccines.

Anyone who received a J&J vaccine two or more months ago is advised to immediately get a booster shot of the J&J or one of the mRNA vaccine booster doses.

In addition to getting vaccinated and getting a booster at the appropriate time when eligible, public health officials advise Coloradans to wear a mask for added protection, wash their hands, and stay home if they’re sick.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.