Gov. Polis, health officials to provide Thursday update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado's governor and health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as vaccinations and boosters in the state.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman are scheduled to speak at the press conference Thursday afternoon.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference, scheduled for 1:45 p.m., in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Thursday, Oct. 21 is the last day to get fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends Coloradans get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to gatherings this holiday season.

People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose of their primary vaccine series. According to CHPHE, vaccinations are the best way for Coloradans to protect themselves, their families, and their communities while celebrating holidays.

Pfizer announced Thursday morning that data from its Phase 3 trial found the booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective in protecting against the coronavirus, including the Delta variant.

The company said its trial included more than 10,000 individuals and found the Pfizer-BioNTech booster showed a vaccine efficacy of 95.6% when compared to those who did not receive a booster.

Pfizer said booster shots were administered approximately 11 months, on average, after trial participants received their second-dose of the vaccine.

