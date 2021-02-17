Here's how to remove yourself from COVID vaccine waitlists

If you were lucky enough to get a vaccine, here is how to take your name off the waitlists.

COLORADO, USA — In an effort to get a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible many people signed up on virtual waitlists with numerous healthcare systems and while it may have helped them get their vaccine faster, some providers said they now aren't sure who on their waitlists still actually need a vaccine.

That's because once they're vaccinated, people aren't removing themselves from those waitlists, in large part because they're unsure how to do so. There's no clear system in place for removal and it varies with each system.

SCL Health

A spokesperson for SCL Health said on Monday that they believed most of the 5,800 people over age 70 on their waitlist have already received a vaccine elsewhere. Since they don't know for sure, that spokesperson said they'll call every single one of them to determine if they still need a vaccine.

Right now if you no longer need a vaccine through SCL Health you're asked to call the clinic where you have an appointment scheduled to be removed from the vaccination list. They're working on an automated system to help streamline the process but it's not quite up and running yet.

UCHealth

A spokesperson for UCHealth said the best way to remove your name from their waitlist is to decline the next invitation you receive. Rather than just deleting or ignoring that invite, make sure to go in and select the "decline" option so they know you've received a vaccine elsewhere and no longer need it.

Kaiser Permanente

The health system says patients do not have to un-enroll from vaccine waitlists for Kaiser Permanente because the system already cross references its waitlist with the state's vaccination registry and removes people who've already been vaccinated elsewhere.

Centura Health

If you scheduled your appointment through your MyCenturaHealth account:

Log into MyCenturaHealth and locate the “Visits” button at the top of the screen. Locate your COVID vaccine appointment, and you will see a “Reschedule Appointment” and/or “Cancel Appointment” option.

If you scheduled your appointment through COVIDCheck Colorado:

Please click on the link in your confirmation email or text. On your appointment confirmation page, scroll to the bottom, and select "Cancel Appointment" (red button). You can also cancel your appointment by reaching out to support@covidcheckcolorado.org or by calling 720-702-1809.

National Jewish Health

Patients who want to be removed from National Jewish Health's vaccine waiting list should click the unsubscribe link in any e-mails the provider sends.