Polis, health officials to provide Monday update on state's COVID-19 response

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) will join Colorado health officials for an update Monday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis will be joined by Colorado's COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman as well as Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination, Colorado National Guard Lt. Col. Jamie Pieper.

Polis said Friday that 75% of all those 12 and older in Colorado have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bookman said Friday that Colorado has less than 200 available ICU beds. Bookman added that hospitalizations in Colorado have eclipsed the number from the first wave in the spring of 2020.

As of Friday, there were 902 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state – which is the second-highest peak so far of COVID-19 patients of any wave of the pandemic.

"The burden of the unvaccinated on our hospitals is profound and impacts all Coloradans because those who are vaccinated will struggle to get the same level of care in the hospital that they would get if there were fewer COVID hospitalizations," Bookman said.

