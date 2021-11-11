COVID vaccinations now required at Ball Arena

If people aren't vaccinated, they will have to show a negative COVID test taken within three days prior to the event.

DENVER — You now need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to see an event at Ball Arena or Paramount Theatre.

Event-goers who aren't fully vaccinated will have to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.

The policy, which was first announced Oct. 27, went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 10. The new rules are for anyone entering those venues over the age of 12.

Kroenke Sport and Entertainment (KSE) also said anyone over the age of two will have to wear a mask at all times regardless of their vaccination status.

"After consultation with local, state and federal government and health authorities along with the guidance of the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, National Lacrosse League and in consultation with national concert promoters and entertainment providers, the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE’s continued commitment to ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our top priority," said Matt Hutchings, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

The policy is for all attendees, working staff and team personnel at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre, KSE said.

Some individual performers already required proof of vaccination or negative tests.

"The verification process for the proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will take place outside of the entrances at each facility and we encourage our fans to arrive early, come prepared with the required documentation for entry and to wear a face mask at all times while inside the venue except when eating and drinking."

